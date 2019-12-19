ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.80, 5,837 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 14,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

