ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Trading 0.5% Higher

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16, 792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OILK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,861 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.