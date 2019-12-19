ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.49, 6,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

