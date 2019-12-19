Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.19. 221,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 320.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after buying an additional 7,514,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis by 52.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prologis by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,203 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2,834.2% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 702,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 678,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

