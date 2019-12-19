Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will report $18.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.74 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.70 billion to $71.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.11 billion to $73.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NYSE PG traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $124.01. 8,607,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,622,504. The company has a market cap of $313.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $126.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after buying an additional 3,019,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

