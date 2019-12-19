Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Premier African Minerals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 559,805,241 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.07.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

