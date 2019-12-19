PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. PolyOne also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.65 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on POL. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of PolyOne stock traded up $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

