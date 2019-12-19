Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.5%

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90, approximately 13,519,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 5,137,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

