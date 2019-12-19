Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post sales of $7.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.08 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $29.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.53 billion to $30.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $32.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. 6,240,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,188. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

