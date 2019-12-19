Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.79

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 6452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pharming Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

