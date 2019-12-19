Pharmaust (ASX:PAA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Pharmaust Limited (ASX:PAA) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 160,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $31.69 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Pharmaust (ASX:PAA)

PharmAust Limited operates as a drug discovery and development company in Australia, Switzerland, and internationally. It develops drug discovery intellectual property for the treatment of various cancers in humans and animals. The company offers Monepantel and Albendazole, which are in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

