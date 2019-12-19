PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019 // Comments off

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUGOY. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of PUGOY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.