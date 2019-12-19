PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUGOY. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get PEUGEOT SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of PUGOY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.