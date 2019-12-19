Petrofac (LON:PFC) PT Lowered to GBX 420 at Berenberg Bank

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Shares of PFC traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 383.40 ($5.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 407.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. Petrofac has a 12-month low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 562 ($7.39).

In other news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt acquired 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

