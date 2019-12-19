Petrofac (LON:PFC) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFC. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petrofac to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Petrofac to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 542.73 ($7.14).

Shares of LON:PFC opened at GBX 375.10 ($4.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. Petrofac has a 1-year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 562 ($7.39). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 407.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54). Also, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

