Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $5.08. Perceptron shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 503 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRCP shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Perceptron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Perceptron had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perceptron, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Perceptron in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perceptron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Perceptron in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perceptron by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

