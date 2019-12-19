People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBCT. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 11,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,788. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

