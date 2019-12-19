Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Paychex has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Paychex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

