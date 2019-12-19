Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00184469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00120275 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

