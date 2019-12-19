PAWS Fund (PAWS) Price Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $11,496.00 and $42.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00184956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01188048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120526 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund . The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

