Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,387.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Patron has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Patron has a market cap of $87,745.00 and $2,387.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.01184077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,780,669 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, CoinBene, Exrates, HitBTC, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.