Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Parkland Fuel and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered Parkland Fuel from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parkland Fuel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$47.75. 292,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Parkland Fuel has a 1-year low of C$31.59 and a 1-year high of C$48.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.81.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total value of C$690,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,538 shares in the company, valued at C$12,364,778.50. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,839.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

