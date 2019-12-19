Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Tops $101,421.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $101,421.00 and approximately $668.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036391 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,889,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,644,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

