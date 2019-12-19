Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Trading Up 4.2%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) shares traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.16, 6,495 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 16,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.