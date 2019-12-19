PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

PACW stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. 789,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,531. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

