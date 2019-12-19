Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OXFD has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of OXFD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 62,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,353. The firm has a market cap of $435.05 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $486,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,460.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $834,050. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

