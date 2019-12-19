Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Trading Up 8.7%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.34, 322,476 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 166% from the average session volume of 121,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $357.04 million and a PE ratio of -14.29.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.