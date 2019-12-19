Opacity Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Opacity has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $7,673.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00185198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.01179981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119954 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,104,564 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

