Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells $2,039,975.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,039,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,881. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,277,000 after buying an additional 1,527,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,048,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after buying an additional 711,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 37,668.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Okta from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.