OKCash Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $2,115.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058612 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086570 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000862 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,153.39 or 0.99586412 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,896,499 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.