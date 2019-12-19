OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28, approximately 848 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

About OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

