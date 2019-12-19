Ocean Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.44 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

