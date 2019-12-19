NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. 411,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,777. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.77.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after buying an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,143.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $24,844,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,207,000 after purchasing an additional 660,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

