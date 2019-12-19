Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 71,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 59.01, a current ratio of 59.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Norvista Capital Company Profile (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

