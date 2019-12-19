Noble (NYSE:NE) Trading 16.1% Higher

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) traded up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08, 10,021,175 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 5,077,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.32.

Get Noble alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $234.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie H. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares in the company, valued at $234,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the third quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 8.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Noble by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.