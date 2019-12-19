Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBLX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.
NBLX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. 12,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.
In related news, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.