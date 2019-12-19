Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBLX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

NBLX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.75. 12,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,030.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $161,735.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

