Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Buys $44,000.00 in Stock

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Neuronetics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Neuronetics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 582,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 59,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

