Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Buys $44,000.00 in Stock

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Neuronetics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
