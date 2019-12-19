Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Shares Up 9.8%

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) shares shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, 158,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 128,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The company has a market cap of $51.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.57.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

