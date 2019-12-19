Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €48.33 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.52 ($62.23).

Shares of NEM stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting €59.25 ($68.90). 178,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €30.20 ($35.12) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($69.53). The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

