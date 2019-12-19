Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 660,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,101. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,385,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Navistar International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 664,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Navistar International by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 184,552 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Navistar International by 1,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after buying an additional 434,942 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

