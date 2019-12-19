National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Sells $558,150.21 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 289,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.06.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after buying an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $21,503,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,207,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,988,000 after buying an additional 265,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
Featured Article: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.