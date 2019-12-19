National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Sells $558,150.21 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 289,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,285,000 after buying an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $21,503,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,207,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,988,000 after buying an additional 265,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.