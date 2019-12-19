NAGA Trading Up 54.3% Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $791.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.64 or 0.06437677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026319 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001432 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

