Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MYGN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4,582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 659,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after acquiring an additional 509,214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 359,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 354,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

