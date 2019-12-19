Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.23

Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.23 and traded as high as $288.84. Mulberry Group shares last traded at $287.50, with a volume of 8,263 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.28. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 million and a PE ratio of -21.62.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

