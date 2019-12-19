MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.74

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.74 and traded as low as $54.40. MTY Food Group shares last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 36,995 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40.
In other news, Director Murat Armutlu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,635,250.
About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)
MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
