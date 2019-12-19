MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.74

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.74 and traded as low as $54.40. MTY Food Group shares last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 36,995 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$163.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc will post 3.4369955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murat Armutlu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,635,250.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

