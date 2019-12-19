Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.42

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as low as $5.07. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 5,378 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 million and a PE ratio of 49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mosaic Capital Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

