Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MRG.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.55. 15,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,809. The stock has a market cap of $724.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.22. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$17.70 and a 52-week high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

