Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$22.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of MRG.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.55. 15,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,809. The stock has a market cap of $724.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.22. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$17.70 and a 52-week high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.