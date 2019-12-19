Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Get Moog alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MOG.A. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE MOG.A traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. Moog has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moog will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moog (MOG.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.