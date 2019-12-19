Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) CEO Buys $19,398.72 in Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) CEO Michael P. Landy bought 1,336 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $19,398.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael P. Landy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Michael P. Landy bought 143 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006.29.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael P. Landy purchased 146 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006.04.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.