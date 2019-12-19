Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Up 6.5%

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.88, 841,229 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 270,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several research analysts have commented on MOD shares. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $376.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 424,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 338,862 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

