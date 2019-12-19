Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Up 6.5%

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.88, 841,229 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 270,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Several research analysts have commented on MOD shares. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $376.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 424,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 338,862 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
