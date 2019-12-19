Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim set a $101.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. 342,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,574. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 76.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3,415.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after buying an additional 2,149,784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

