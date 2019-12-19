Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim set a $101.00 price target on Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.05.
Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. 342,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,574. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79.
In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 76.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3,415.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after buying an additional 2,149,784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 135,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
